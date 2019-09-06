This lighter, lemony version of the Southern classic brings all of the dish’s richness and flavor, with none of the heaviness. Patting the shrimp dry before cooking helps develop a delicious caramelization.
How to Make It
Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Whisk in grits and salt, and bring to a boil, whisking often to keep grits from settling to bottom of pan. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until grits are done and mixture is thick, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm over low heat.
Pat shrimp dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the Old Bay. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring once, until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet to a plate; do not wipe skillet clean.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Add onion, bell pepper, and celery; cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, 5 to 6 minutes. Add tomatoes and remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay; cook, stirring often, until tomatoes have released their juices, about 4 minutes. Add lemon juice, shrimp with any accumulated juices, and 1/4 cup of the scallions; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp is warmed through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir in butter. Serve vegetables and shrimp over grits. Top servings with Parmesan and remaining scallions.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019