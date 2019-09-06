Shrimp and Grits

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Karen Rankin

This lighter, lemony version of the Southern classic brings all of the dish’s richness and flavor, with none of the heaviness. Patting the shrimp dry before cooking helps develop a delicious caramelization.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half
  • 1 1/2 pounds large peeled, deveined raw shrimp
  • 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning, divided
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup diagonally sliced scallions, divided
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 195mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 607mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Whisk in grits and salt, and bring to a boil, whisking often to keep grits from settling to bottom of pan. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until grits are done and mixture is thick, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm over low heat.

Step 2

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the Old Bay. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring once, until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet to a plate; do not wipe skillet clean.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Add onion, bell pepper, and celery; cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, 5 to 6 minutes. Add tomatoes and remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay; cook, stirring often, until tomatoes have released their juices, about 4 minutes. Add lemon juice, shrimp with any accumulated juices, and 1/4 cup of the scallions; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp is warmed through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir in butter. Serve vegetables and shrimp over grits. Top servings with Parmesan and remaining scallions.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement