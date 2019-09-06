How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Whisk in grits and salt, and bring to a boil, whisking often to keep grits from settling to bottom of pan. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until grits are done and mixture is thick, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm over low heat.

Step 2 Pat shrimp dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the Old Bay. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring once, until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet to a plate; do not wipe skillet clean.