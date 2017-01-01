Shells With Bibb Lettuce and Spring Peas

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Bibb is a type of butterhead lettuce, with tender, sweet leaves. If you can’t find it, substitute Boston, another butterhead variety.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley stems
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large thyme sprigs
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 7 ounces uncooked whole-grain small shell pasta
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen English peas
  • 1/4 cup sliced shallot (from about 1 shallot)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 ounces Bibb lettuce leaves, torn into large pieces (from 1 head lettuce)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1 1/2 ounces Manchego cheese, grated (about 1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 463
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sodium per serving 612mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 203mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine parsley stems, oil, and thyme sprigs in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl, pressing to release oil. Discard solids. Whisk in vinegar.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add peas during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add pasta mixture, shallot, salt, and pepper to oil mixture; toss to coat. Add lettuce, chopped parsley leaves, and chives; stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with cheese.

