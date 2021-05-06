Sheet Pan Salmon With Eggplant and Tomatoes

Slowly cooking the salmon and vegetables ensures the fish stays tender and moist and the tomatoes get blistered and juicy, with concentrated flavors. Plus, at this temp the oven won’t heat up your whole house. We used mild harissa here, but spicy would work too.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

5 mins
30 mins
4
  • Preheat oven to 325°F, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together harissa paste and 1 tablespoon water in a large bowl. Transfer 1 1/2 tablespoons harissa mixture to a small bowl. Stir 3/4 teaspoon salt into harissa mixture in large bowl. Add eggplant, and toss until fully coated.

  • Arrange eggplant in an even layer on baking sheet; top with salmon and tomatoes. Drizzle salmon and tomatoes with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle salmon with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and spoon reserved harissa mixture over salmon. Bake until vegetables are tender and salmon is firm and flaky, about 25 minutes.

  • Toss together mixed greens, mint leaves, vinegar, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl until evenly coated. Arrange salad on a large platter. Top with salmon and roasted vegetables , and garnish with additional mint. Serve immediately.

403 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 515mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 37g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 3g.
