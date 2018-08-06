Seared Tenderloin

Con Poulos; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
JULIA LEVY
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 4-oz. beef tenderloin steaks
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • Thyme sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 1g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 461mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle steaks on both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add steaks; cook until deep brown, about 4 minutes. Flip steaks; cook until browned on other side, about 3 minutes. Transfer skillet to preheated oven; bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steaks registers 145°F for medium doneness, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer steaks to a plate; let rest 5 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, mustard, horseradish, and chopped thyme until fully incorporated.

Step 4

To serve, spoon yogurt sauce evenly among steaks. Garnish with thyme sprigs.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up