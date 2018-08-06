- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrates per serving 1g
- Sugar per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 461mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Seared Tenderloin
Con Poulos; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle steaks on both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Let stand 10 minutes.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add steaks; cook until deep brown, about 4 minutes. Flip steaks; cook until browned on other side, about 3 minutes. Transfer skillet to preheated oven; bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steaks registers 145°F for medium doneness, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer steaks to a plate; let rest 5 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, mustard, horseradish, and chopped thyme until fully incorporated.
Step 4
To serve, spoon yogurt sauce evenly among steaks. Garnish with thyme sprigs.