Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until oil is shimmering and fragrant. Add salmon, skin side down. Press down gently on flesh with a spatula until skin stays flat in skillet; sprinkle evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, undisturbed, until skin is crispy and brown around edges, about 8 minutes. Flip salmon, and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until desired degree of doneness, about 2 minutes for medium. Transfer salmon to plates; spoon lemon relish evenly over salmon.