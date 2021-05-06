Seared Grouper and Skillet Succotash

Rating: Unrated

There are tons of variations on succotash—a dish with Native American roots—but this skillet version explodes with summery flavor. Tomatoes, lemon juice, and basil add freshness, while the combo of lima beans and corn brings plenty of fiber.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil over high; add lima beans. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes for fresh and 8 to 10 minutes for frozen. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • While beans cook, season grouper with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Melt 1 tablespoon butter with olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook grouper, turning over once, until golden brown, firm, and flaky, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spatula; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

  • Add corn and shallot to drippings in skillet; cover and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and lima beans; cook uncovered, stirring often, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in basil, lemon juice, remaining tablespoon butter, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Return grouper to skillet. Garnish with additional basil before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 504mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 39g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 05/15/2021