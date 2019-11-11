Sausage & Kale Strata

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time (plus 8 hours or overnight chilling)
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
By Karen Rankin

This take on a classic casserole is hearty but won’t weigh your guests down. Gruyère, sausage, and kale is a great seasonal combo; swapping in wholegrain bread adds extra nutrition and staying power. Assembling everything the night before gives the bread the chance to soak up the liquid.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound mild or hot Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 (4-oz.) bunches Lacinato kale, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 (16-oz.) hearty whole-grain bread loaf, cut into 1-in. cubes
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 285
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 160mg
  • Sodium per serving 605mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 203mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sugar per serving 3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add sausage and onion; cook, stirring often, until sausage is browned and onion is tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in kale, and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together milk, mustard, salt, pepper, and eggs in a large bowl.

Step 3

Combine bread cubes and sausage mixture in a 9x13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour milk mixture evenly over bread mixture, pressing gently to submerge bread in liquid. Sprinkle evenly with cheese; cover with lightly greased (with cooking spray) aluminum foil, and chill at least 8 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4

Remove dish from refrigerator; let stand 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake in preheated oven, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned and set, about 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Step 5

Prep this the day before—and sleep in a little the next morning!

Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com