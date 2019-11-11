How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add sausage and onion; cook, stirring often, until sausage is browned and onion is tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in kale, and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2 Whisk together milk, mustard, salt, pepper, and eggs in a large bowl.

Step 3 Combine bread cubes and sausage mixture in a 9x13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour milk mixture evenly over bread mixture, pressing gently to submerge bread in liquid. Sprinkle evenly with cheese; cover with lightly greased (with cooking spray) aluminum foil, and chill at least 8 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4 Remove dish from refrigerator; let stand 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake in preheated oven, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned and set, about 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.