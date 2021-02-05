Sausage, Fennel & Calabrian Chile Pizza

Rating: Unrated

Spaghetti squash makes for a mild-tasting, easy-prep crust that supplies a nice dose of carotenoids—plant pigments that act as antioxidants. Lemon zest and Calabrian chiles bring some fresh and spicy notes to the mix.

By Marianne Williams
Health March 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

30 mins
1 hr 20 mins
4
Sausage, Fennel & Calabrian Chile Pizza
Spaghetti Squash Crust
Garlic & Herb–Infused Olive Oil

Sausage, Fennel & Calabrian Chile Pizza

  • Prepare Spaghetti Squash Crust as directed. Top with 3 Tbsp. Garlic & Herb–Infused Olive Oil, 6 oz. cooked Italian turkey sausage, ½ cup sliced roasted sliced fennel, and ¾ cup low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese. Bake at 425°F until cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with 3 seeded and sliced oil-packed Calabrian chiles, 2 Tbsp. basil leaves, and ½ tsp. grated lemon zest.

Spaghetti Squash Crust

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place squash in cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze to remove excess liquid. Transfer squash to a large bowl, and add egg, mozzarella, and pecorino Romano. Mix with clean hands or a fork until completely combined.

  • Spread mixture into a 12x9-inch rectangle in center of prepared baking sheet, pressing into a solid rectangle.

  • Bake until golden brown on top, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and, using a large spatula, carefully flip. Continue baking until completely set, about 10 minutes more.

Garlic & Herb–Infused Olive Oil

  • Heat all ingredients in a small saucepan over low until mixture is fragrant and garlic just begins to bubble around edges, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool completely, about 20 minutes. Discard garlic and herbs, and pour oil into a small bowl. Keep at room temperature, covered, until ready to use. (Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.)

Spaghetti Squash Crust: Whether you like to cook your squash in the oven or microwave, the most important thing for this recipe is not to overcook it. Soft squash will make for a soggy crust!

Per Serving:
340 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 613mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 19g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 6g.
