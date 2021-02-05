Sausage, Fennel & Calabrian Chile Pizza
Spaghetti squash makes for a mild-tasting, easy-prep crust that supplies a nice dose of carotenoids—plant pigments that act as antioxidants. Lemon zest and Calabrian chiles bring some fresh and spicy notes to the mix.
Health March 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree
Spaghetti Squash Crust: Whether you like to cook your squash in the oven or microwave, the most important thing for this recipe is not to overcook it. Soft squash will make for a soggy crust!
Nutrition Facts
340 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 613mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 19g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 6g.