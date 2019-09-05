We dialed back the sausage, boosted the veg way up, and swapped in whole-grain noodles for a dish that’s so good, you’ll wonder why you ever made baked pasta any other way.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain and place in a large bowl. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage, and cook, stirring to crumble into small pieces, until well browned, about 6 minutes. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon, and add to pasta. Add mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add kale to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until kale is wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and kale to pasta mixture. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium-high. Add squash, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add squash and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt to pasta mixture.
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk, sage, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking constantly, and cook, whisking often, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and whisk in Parmesan. Pour sauce over pasta mixture; add 1/2 cup of the mozzarella, and stir until well-coated. Spoon into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella.
Cover and bake in preheated oven until cheese melts and mixture is hot, about 20 minutes.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019