Sausage and Kale Baked Pasta Alfredo

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Karen Rankin

We dialed back the sausage, boosted the veg way up, and swapped in whole-grain noodles for a dish that’s so good, you’ll wonder why you ever made baked pasta any other way.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces uncooked whole-wheat penne pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 ounces mild Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. sliced button mushrooms
  • 8 ounces baby kale
  • 1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 4 cups)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 1/3 cup)
  • 4 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 401
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 520mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 306mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain and place in a large bowl. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage, and cook, stirring to crumble into small pieces, until well browned, about 6 minutes. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon, and add to pasta. Add mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add kale to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until kale is wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and kale to pasta mixture. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium-high. Add squash, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add squash and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt to pasta mixture.

Step 3

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk, sage, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking constantly, and cook, whisking often, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and whisk in Parmesan. Pour sauce over pasta mixture; add 1/2 cup of the mozzarella, and stir until well-coated. Spoon into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella.

Step 4

Cover and bake in preheated oven until cheese melts and mixture is hot, about 20 minutes.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

