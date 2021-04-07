Preheat oven to broil with rack 6 inches from heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place salmon, skin side down, on one half of baking sheet. Rub salmon evenly with 2 teaspoons oil, then chili powder. Arrange pineapple slices evenly on the other half of the baking sheet, and brush tops with remaining teaspoon oil. Sprinkle tops of salmon and pineapple with ½ teaspoon salt. Broil until salmon and pineapple are slightly charred around edges and a thermometer inserted into thickest part of fillets registers 135°F, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.