Salmon Tacos With Avocado Sauce

In this twist on fish tacos, which are often fried, seasoned salmon gets a char under the broiler. Pineapple gets broiled, too, for a juicy and sweet topping. We’ve lightened up the avocado crema, swapping in Greek yogurt for sour cream, which boosts the protein but cuts the fat.

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil with rack 6 inches from heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place salmon, skin side down, on one half of baking sheet. Rub salmon evenly with 2 teaspoons oil, then chili powder. Arrange pineapple slices evenly on the other half of the baking sheet, and brush tops with remaining teaspoon oil. Sprinkle tops of salmon and pineapple with ½ teaspoon salt. Broil until salmon and pineapple are slightly charred around edges and a thermometer inserted into thickest part of fillets registers 135°F, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, process avocado, yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Cut pineapple into ½-inch pieces. Gently break salmon into large pieces. Divide cabbage, salmon, and pineapple pieces evenly among warm tortillas. Drizzle tacos with avocado sauce. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 587mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 28g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 3g.
