Salmon with Mango-Watercress Salad

Greg DuPree
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
By Karen Rankin

Peppery watercress has a high amount of dietary nitrate—which has been shown to lower blood pressure. And fiber-rich mango gives a nice boost of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces fresh haricots verts (French green beans), trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 (6-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 medium-size red Fresno chile, seeded and minced (2 tsp.)
  • 4 cups watercress
  • 3 cups thinly sliced mango or green papaya
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/3 cup chopped unsalted roasted peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 521
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 32g
  • Sugar per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 573mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil over high; add green beans, and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain; rinse under cold water for 30 seconds. Set aside.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle salmon evenly with black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Add salmon to skillet, skin side down; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Whisk together lime juice, honey, Fresno chile, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Toss together watercress, mango, onion, mint, cilantro, and green beans in a separate bowl; add half of the lime juice dressing, and toss. Sprinkle with peanuts. Serve with salmon and remaining dressing.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

