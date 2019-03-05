How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a pot of water to a boil over high; add green beans, and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain; rinse under cold water for 30 seconds. Set aside.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle salmon evenly with black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Add salmon to skillet, skin side down; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium. Remove from heat.