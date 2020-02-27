Place rice in a strainer. Rinse under cold running water until water is clear, about 1 minute. Transfer rice to a small saucepan; add 1½ cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 40 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and toss with sugar, 3½ tablespoons of the vinegar, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Step 3

Add hot water to a large, shallow dish to a depth of 1 inch. Place 1 rice paper sheet in water; let stand just until soft, about 30 seconds. Transfer sheet to a flat surface. Arrange 1/8 of the radishes, 1/8 of the cucumbers, and 2 avocado slices in a row across middle of wrapper, leaving a 1-inch border at each end. Top with ¼ cup rice, pressing grains together as you place on wrapper. Add ¼ cup kale and ¾ ounce salmon. Fold ends of sheet over filling, and roll up, jelly-roll fashion. Gently press seam to seal. Place roll, seam side down, on a platter lined with a damp paper towel, and cover with another damp paper towel to keep from drying out. Repeat process with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.