Salmon-Kale Summer Rolls

Greg DuPree
Active Time
Total Time
Yield
Serves 4 (2 rolls per serving)
By Robin Bashinsky

Shake up supper with these fresh and fun-to-eat rolls, made with omega-3-rich salmon, brown rice, and lots of cool, crunchy veggies. For a spicy, creamy kick, stir together a dipping sauce of mayonnaise and sriracha, or just serve these crowd-pleasers with a drizzle of gluten-free tamari.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked brown sushi rice
  • 2 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 4 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 5 large Lacinato kale leaves, stems removed, leaves very thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 8 round rice paper sheets
  • 1 1/2 very thinly sliced radishes (12 oz.)
  • 1 1/2 cups very thinly sliced Persian or English cucumbers (about 7 oz.)
  • 1 avocado, cut into 16 slices
  • 6 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 443
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 64g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • per serving 2g Added Sugar
  • Sodium per serving 702mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 103mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place rice in a strainer. Rinse under cold running water until water is clear, about 1 minute. Transfer rice to a small saucepan; add 1½ cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 40 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and toss with sugar, 3½ tablespoons of the vinegar, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Place kale in a bowl with oil and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and ¼ teaspoon salt. Massage vigorously with fingers until leaves are tender, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3

Add hot water to a large, shallow dish to a depth of 1 inch. Place 1 rice paper sheet in water; let stand just until soft, about 30 seconds. Transfer sheet to a flat surface. Arrange 1/8 of the radishes, 1/8 of the cucumbers, and 2 avocado slices in a row across middle of wrapper, leaving a 1-inch border at each end. Top with ¼ cup rice, pressing grains together as you place on wrapper. Add ¼ cup kale and ¾ ounce salmon. Fold ends of sheet over filling, and roll up, jelly-roll fashion. Gently press seam to seal. Place roll, seam side down, on a platter lined with a damp paper towel, and cover with another damp paper towel to keep from drying out. Repeat process with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com