How to Make It

Step 1 For the quick pickles: Combine 1/3 cup each water and unseasoned rice vinegar, 2 Tbsp. honey, and 1 tsp. kosher salt in a pan. Bring to a simmer; stir until honey and salt dissolve. Pour over 1 cup thinly sliced cucumbers; let stand 10 minutes. Cover and chill until ready to use.

Step 2 For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.

Step 3 For the asparagus: Sauté 8 oz. asparagus in 2 tsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Chop; toss with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 4 For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.