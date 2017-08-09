- Calories per serving 444
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrates per serving 39g
- Sodium per serving 907mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Salmon Grain Bowl
How to Make It
For the quick pickles: Combine 1/3 cup each water and unseasoned rice vinegar, 2 Tbsp. honey, and 1 tsp. kosher salt in a pan. Bring to a simmer; stir until honey and salt dissolve. Pour over 1 cup thinly sliced cucumbers; let stand 10 minutes. Cover and chill until ready to use.
For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.
For the asparagus: Sauté 8 oz. asparagus in 2 tsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Chop; toss with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil.
For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.
Sprinkle rice with salt and arrange with salmon, asparagus, mushrooms, carrot, and pickles in a bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with crumbled seaweed, if desired.