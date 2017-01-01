Sake-Braised Fish With Vegetables

Active Time
35 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Beth Lipton
March 2017

Go light. A gentle simmer in sake infuses delicate fish with flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or avocado oil
  • 2 cups (about 8 oz.) sliced fresh button mushrooms
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 scallions, white and light green parts only, sliced diagonally (about 1/2 cup)
  • 3 medium carrots (about 3 oz. each), thinly sliced diagonally (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 2 baby bok choy (about 7 oz. each), chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from about 4 cloves)
  • 1/2 cup sake or white wine
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 1 pound 1/2-inch-thick halibut or chilean sea bass fillets
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 960mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring often, until mushrooms release their liquid and begin to brown, about 6 minutes. Stir in scallions, carrots, and bok choy. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and begin to turn golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in ginger and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.

Step 2

Add sake, broth, tamari, and mirin; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Reduce heat to low. Nestle fish in liquid among vegetables. (Fish will not be fully submerged.) Drizzle with sesame oil. Cover and cook until fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Remove fish and vegetables; divide among 4 plates. Increase heat to high and boil cooking liquid until thickened and reduced by half, about 6 minutes; drizzle over fish and vegetables.

