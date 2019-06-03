Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Grease grill grates with canola oil. Whisk together rosemary, mustard, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over pork chops.

Step 2

Rinse leek halves well to remove any dirt. Place leeks, cut sides down, on oiled grates over the side with the coals (or the lit side of a gas grill). Grill, uncovered, until grill marks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn leeks, and transfer to oiled grates over the side without the coals (or the unlit side of a gas grill). Place pork on grates over the side with the coals. Grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear on pork, 5 to 6 minutes. Turn pork, and cover grill. Grill until leeks are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 140°F, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove leeks and pork from grill.