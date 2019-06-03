Rosemary Pork Chops With Grilled Leeks

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

This dish comes together in about a half hour—and good thing, because you’ll want it on repeat all summer long. Juicy pork is paired with crunchy hazelnuts and a pop of creamy blue cheese. The subtly sweet leeks add even more flavor, plus gut-friendly prebiotics. Rinsing the leeks just before grilling removes dirt, and the residual water helps soften them as they cook.

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for grill grates
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 (6-oz.) center-cut pork chops
  • 2 pounds leeks (about 5 medium leeks), white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, root ends left intact
  • 1/3 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 423
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 682mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Grease grill grates with canola oil. Whisk together rosemary, mustard, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over pork chops.

Step 2

Rinse leek halves well to remove any dirt. Place leeks, cut sides down, on oiled grates over the side with the coals (or the lit side of a gas grill). Grill, uncovered, until grill marks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn leeks, and transfer to oiled grates over the side without the coals (or the unlit side of a gas grill). Place pork on grates over the side with the coals. Grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear on pork, 5 to 6 minutes. Turn pork, and cover grill. Grill until leeks are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 140°F, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove leeks and pork from grill.

Step 3

Arrange leeks on a platter. Drizzle with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Top with pork. Sprinkle evenly with hazelnuts, blue cheese, and parsley.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement