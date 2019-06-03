This dish comes together in about a half hour—and good thing, because you’ll want it on repeat all summer long. Juicy pork is paired with crunchy hazelnuts and a pop of creamy blue cheese. The subtly sweet leeks add even more flavor, plus gut-friendly prebiotics. Rinsing the leeks just before grilling removes dirt, and the residual water helps soften them as they cook.
How to Make It
Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Grease grill grates with canola oil. Whisk together rosemary, mustard, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over pork chops.
Rinse leek halves well to remove any dirt. Place leeks, cut sides down, on oiled grates over the side with the coals (or the lit side of a gas grill). Grill, uncovered, until grill marks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn leeks, and transfer to oiled grates over the side without the coals (or the unlit side of a gas grill). Place pork on grates over the side with the coals. Grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear on pork, 5 to 6 minutes. Turn pork, and cover grill. Grill until leeks are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 140°F, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove leeks and pork from grill.
Arrange leeks on a platter. Drizzle with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Top with pork. Sprinkle evenly with hazelnuts, blue cheese, and parsley.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019