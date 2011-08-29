Rosemary Garlic Roast Chicken With Pecan Cranberry Chutney

Serve rosemary and garlic rubbed chicken with a pecan cranberry chutney and toast to the holidays.Removing the skin from the chicken after cooking will slash the fat without sacrificing flavor.

By Karen Levin

Credit: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
8 servings (serving size: one-quarter chicken, skin removed, and 2 tablespoons chutney)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°.

  • Rinse chickens with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Place chickens, breast sides up, on a rack in a large shallow foil-lined roasting pan or broiler pan. Starting at neck cavity of chicken, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers between skin and meat and pushing gently. Combine the mustard, garlic, and rosemary; rub evenly under loosened skin, and rub over breast and drumsticks of each chicken.

  • Bake at 375° for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until internal temperature of thigh is 175°. Transfer chickens to a carving board; let stand 5-10 minutes (temperature will rise to 180°).

  • Combine chutney and pecans in a small bowl. Carve the chickens; transfer to serving plates. Serve with chutney mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 4g; protein 52g; carbohydrates 14g; fiber 3g; cholesterol 155mg; iron 4mg; sodium 488mg; calcium 128mg.
