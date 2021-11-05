Place 1 turkey breast on a work surface, with a short side facing you. Spread half of pesto over turkey breast, leaving 1/2-inch border on each long side and on short side opposite from you. Roll up turkey breast, starting at short side nearest you. Using kitchen twine, securely tie rolled turkey breast crosswise at 1-inch intervals. Repeat with remaining turkey breast and pesto. Rub both rolled breasts with remaining tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with remaining teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place turkey breasts, seam side down, on prepared baking sheet.