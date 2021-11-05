Rolled Turkey Breast With Walnut Pesto

Whether you're serving a smaller group or just don't want to deal with a whole bird, turkey breast is a delicious and versatile option. Here, we've stuffed it with a fresh pesto, made with omega-3-rich walnuts and micronutrient-packed basil.

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Process basil, Parmesan, garlic, crushed red pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a food processor until finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Add walnuts and pulse until chopped, about 5 pulses.

    Advertisement

  • Place 1 turkey breast on a work surface, with a short side facing you. Spread half of pesto over turkey breast, leaving 1/2-inch border on each long side and on short side opposite from you. Roll up turkey breast, starting at short side nearest you. Using kitchen twine, securely tie rolled turkey breast crosswise at 1-inch intervals. Repeat with remaining turkey breast and pesto. Rub both rolled breasts with remaining tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with remaining teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place turkey breasts, seam side down, on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake until a thermometer inserted in center registers 160°F, about 50 minutes. Transfer turkey breasts to a cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes. Remove twine, and cut each roll into 8 slices. Serve with Braised Rainbow Chard.

Make Ahead

Turkey can be spread with pesto and rolled and stored on a baking sheet covered with plastic wrap in refrigerator for up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 595mg; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 47g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 11/07/2021