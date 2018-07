Along with cooler temps, fall also brings a bounty of fresh veggies that we can't wait to sink our teeth into. One of our favorite ways to prepare fall vegetables? Roasting them. The high heat gives these fall superfoods a delicious golden crisp while still maintaining their heart-healthy fiber and disease-fighting vitamins and minerals. Plus, it couldn't be easier: For most of these recipes, all you need is a dash of extra-virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. But if you're feeling creative, there are also plenty of variations using different seasonings and less-common veggies. Try these 14 tasty and healthy roasted vegetable recipes this fall.

RELATED: 15 Best Superfoods for Fall