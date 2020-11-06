Roasted Truffle-Parmesan Edamame

A snack that’s full of protein and fiber as well as vitamins and minerals like folate, vitamin K, and magnesium. A drizzle of truffle oil and some grated Parm brings a powerful umami punch.

By Melissa Gray
Health December 2020

15 mins
35 mins
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until fully coated. Spread in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once halfway through, until light golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.

88 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 137mg; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 0mg; saturated fat 0g; vitamin a iu 0IU; vitamin b6 0mg.
