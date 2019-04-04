Roasted Tofu and Citrus Artichoke Salad

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Adam Hickman

It’s no surprise that tofu brings protein to the party, but artichokes are also a good source, boasting one gram of protein per heart.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-oz.) pkg. extra-firm tofu, drained
  • 2 (14-oz.) cans whole artichoke hearts, drained and halved lengthwise
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 small fennel bulb with fronds
  • 1 pink grapefruit
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 head radicchio, cut into 4 wedges and separated into leaves
  • 2 navel oranges, peeled and sliced crosswise into rounds
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 496
  • Fat per serving 33g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 984mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F with rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Cut tofu into 3/4-inch cubes; pat with paper towels until very dry. Pat artichokes with paper towels until very dry.

Step 2

Arrange tofu and artichokes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the oil; stir gently to coat. Sprinkle with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Roast in preheated oven 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (leaving baking sheet in oven); broil until mixture is golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven.

Step 3

While tofu and artichokes roast, remove and discard fennel stalks, reserving fronds. Chop fronds to measure 2 tablespoons. Core and thinly slice fennel bulb lengthwise to measure 3/4 cup. (Reserve remaining fronds and bulb for another use.)

Step 4

Slice off top and bottom of grapefruit. Standing it on one end, slice off peel and white pith. Working over a bowl to catch the juice, slice segments from the membrane. Set segments aside. Squeeze additional juice from grapefruit into bowl, if needed, to measure 3 tablespoons total.

Step 5

Add honey and remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt to grapefruit juice in bowl; whisk until combined.

Step 6

Arrange tofu, artichokes, and radicchio on a large platter. Top with sliced fennel, orange rounds, and grapefruit segments. Drizzle with dressing; sprinkle with fennel fronds, pine nuts, and chives.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019

