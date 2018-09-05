Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Place salmon, skin side down, in center of a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Stir together horseradish, capers, shallot, and 2 tablespoons of the oil in a bowl until combined. Spread mixture over tops of salmon, pressing lightly to adhere. Spread tomatoes around salmon, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil.