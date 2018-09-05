Roasted Salmon with Horseradish

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
ADAM HICKMAN
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup grated fresh horseradish (from 1 8-oz. horseradish root) or 1/4 cup prepared horseradish, well drained
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot (from 1 small shallot)
  • 4 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. olive oil, divided
  • 3 pt. grape tomatoes
  • 1 cup packed arugula (1 oz.)
  • 3 tablespoons roasted unsalted pistachios, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 464
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 15g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 673mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Place salmon, skin side down, in center of a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Stir together horseradish, capers, shallot, and 2 tablespoons of the oil in a bowl until combined. Spread mixture over tops of salmon, pressing lightly to adhere. Spread tomatoes around salmon, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil.

Step 2

Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of salmon registers 130°F and tomatoes have burst, about 18 minutes. Increase oven temperature to high broil (do not remove baking sheet). Broil until tomatoes and topping on salmon are browned, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

Toss arugula with remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Sprinkle tomatoes with arugula, pistachios, thyme, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and serve.

