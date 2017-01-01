Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Combine potatoes, parsnips, carrots, turnips, beets, garlic and rosemary in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are caramelized and tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Squeeze garlic pulp from cloves. Discard rosemary sprigs.