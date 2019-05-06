Step 1

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over high. Sprinkle pork halves evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Add to skillet; cook 5 minutes, turning often to brown on all sides. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of meat registers 145 degrees F, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a cutting board.