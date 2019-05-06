Vitamin C–rich strawberries, likely the first berry you’ll see at the farmers’ market, aren’t just for breakfast or dessert. They’re also a luscious topper for savory pork tenderloin.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over high. Sprinkle pork halves evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Add to skillet; cook 5 minutes, turning often to brown on all sides. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of meat registers 145 degrees F, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a cutting board.
Return skillet to stovetop; heat over medium-high. Add garlic and remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is golden, about 1 minute. Add vinegar; bring to a boil over high. Boil, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in preserves and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until fully incorporated. Fold in fresh strawberries and tarragon.
Slice pork into 1/2-inch-thick pieces; serve with strawberry sauce.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019