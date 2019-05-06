Roasted Pork with Strawberry-Balsamic Sauce

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
By Health.com

Vitamin C–rich strawberries, likely the first berry you’ll see at the farmers’ market, aren’t just for breakfast or dessert. They’re also a luscious topper for savory pork tenderloin.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin, trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons strawberry preserves
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, quartered
  • 1 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 222
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sugars per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 551mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over high. Sprinkle pork halves evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Add to skillet; cook 5 minutes, turning often to brown on all sides. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of meat registers 145 degrees F, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a cutting board.

Step 2

Return skillet to stovetop; heat over medium-high. Add garlic and remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is golden, about 1 minute. Add vinegar; bring to a boil over high. Boil, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in preserves and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until fully incorporated. Fold in fresh strawberries and tarragon.

Step 3

Slice pork into 1/2-inch-thick pieces; serve with strawberry sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

