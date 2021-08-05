Remove 1 cup liquid from stock mixture and gradually and vigorously whisk it into yolk mixture (to temper eggs). Continue to whisk until yolk mixture becomes foamy and bowl feels hot, about 30 seconds more. Remove saucepan from heat. Gradually pour hot yolk mixture into remaining stock mixture in saucepan, stirring until completely incorporated. Heat again over low and stir in chard, chicken, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chard is crisp-tender and chicken is just heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls and serve immediately.