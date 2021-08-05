Roasted Garlic Soup With Chicken & Chard

Rating: Unrated

This will be your new go-to soup for when you're feeling under the weather. Garlic has immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties; paired with the healing powers of chicken soup, it makes for a soothing, nourishing bowl (with 25 grams of protein to boot!).

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

20 mins
1 hr 5 mins
6
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut a quarter- to a half-inch off the top of each garlic head to expose cloves. Place trimmed garlic heads on a large piece of aluminum foil. Drizzle exposed cloves evenly with 1 tablespoon oil, then wrap in foil. Roast until cloves are soft and jammy, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes.

  • While garlic cools, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Cook carrots and onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add sherry and cook, stirring often, until almost completely evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil over medium-high.

  • While stock comes to a boil, whisk egg yolks in a medium heatproof bowl, gradually drizzling in remaining 4 tablespoons oil. When mixture is creamy and thickened, whisk in mustard.

  • Squeeze roasted garlic cloves onto a cutting board and discard skins. Chop and mash cloves using flat side of a knife until a paste forms. When stock mixture is boiling, add garlic paste and stir until incorporated. Reduce heat to low, and allow mixture to stop bubbling completely.

  • Remove 1 cup liquid from stock mixture and gradually and vigorously whisk it into yolk mixture (to temper eggs). Continue to whisk until yolk mixture becomes foamy and bowl feels hot, about 30 seconds more. Remove saucepan from heat. Gradually pour hot yolk mixture into remaining stock mixture in saucepan, stirring until completely incorporated. Heat again over low and stir in chard, chicken, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chard is crisp-tender and chicken is just heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls and serve immediately.

Freeze It

When reheating this soup from frozen, keep the heat low and gentle to ensure the eggs stay silky-smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 646mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 3g.
