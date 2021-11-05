Roasted Fennel & Brussels Sprouts

Simply seasoned veggies are the perfect side: Both fennel and Brussels sprouts are packed with antioxidants and fiber, and get tender and subtly sweet when roasted.

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

10 mins
1 hr
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove and reserve fennel fronds. Cut each fennel bulb in half lengthwise, and partially remove cores to help keep wedges intact. Cut each half into 4 wedges. Combine fennel, Brussels sprouts, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat.

  • Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are tender and browned in some spots, about 50 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with reserved fennel fronds.

Make Ahead

Vegetables can be cut and seasoned (step 1) up to 3 days in advance; store in an airtight container in refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; fat 5g; sodium 304mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 7g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 1g.
