Roasted Cauliflower & White Bean Soup

Fiber-rich and high in vitamin C, cauliflower contains anticancer compounds. It gets a nutty-sweet flavor when roasted that's turned up a notch when you preheat the pan, which deepens color and caramelization. And while maple, lemon, and clove may seem like an unusual combination, they work together to bring a unique deliciousness to this soup.

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

20 mins
35 mins
6
  • Place a baking sheet on middle rack of oven, and preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together cauliflower and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. When oven is fully heated, carefully remove baking sheet and add cauliflower; spread in an even layer. Return sheet to oven and roast, tossing halfway through, until cauliflower is golden brown and tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Set aside two-thirds of the cauliflower for soup, and reserve remaining third for garnish.

  • While cauliflower roasts, cook pancetta in a large saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until it is crisp and fat has rendered, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to a dish lined with paper towels. Reserve drippings in pan.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to drippings in pan, and increase heat to medium-high. Cook onion and celery, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add stock and bring to a boil over medium-high. Add beans and reserved two-thirds cauliflower and cook, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Pour soup into a blender. Secure lid and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening and process until completely smooth, about 1 minute. (Alternatively, puree in pan using an immersion blender until completely smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.) Return soup to pan; stir in lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, pepper, and cloves. Divide soup among 6 bowls. Top evenly with lemon zest, reserved pancetta, and remaining cauliflower and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

If you're planning to freeze the soup, add all the cooked florets to the soup before blending and stir in pancetta before freezing. When you reheat it, top with another crunchy element like fried shallots or toasted breadcrumbs.

328 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 685mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 15g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 4g.
