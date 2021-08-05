Place a baking sheet on middle rack of oven, and preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together cauliflower and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. When oven is fully heated, carefully remove baking sheet and add cauliflower; spread in an even layer. Return sheet to oven and roast, tossing halfway through, until cauliflower is golden brown and tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Set aside two-thirds of the cauliflower for soup, and reserve remaining third for garnish.