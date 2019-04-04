Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Salad

GREG DuPREE
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
By Adam Hickman

A tangy yogurt dressing is hidden beneath this colorful combination. Bonus: No need to peel the carrots!

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds medium carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 1 (15½-oz.) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1/4 cup roasted sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 529
  • Fat per serving 32g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sugar per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 765mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 203mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. Place carrots and chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer on baking sheet; sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 2

Roast carrot mixture in oven until mixture is browned and carrots are tender, about 20 minutes. Add peas to baking sheet; return to oven, and continue roasting for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, sugar, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl.

Step 4

Spread yogurt mixture over a platter; arrange carrot mixture on top. Sprinkle with olives, sunflower seeds, and parsley. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019

