How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°F. Place carrots and chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer on baking sheet; sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 2 Roast carrot mixture in oven until mixture is browned and carrots are tender, about 20 minutes. Add peas to baking sheet; return to oven, and continue roasting for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, sugar, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl.