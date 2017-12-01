This is not your typical broccoli recipe. Add these other crunchy ingredients for a truly satisfying fall dish.

As the weather gets cooler, eating salads can be more of a struggle. You often want something a little heartier – that’s why making your salad with cooked veggies, and some extra crunch, can be an easy way to up the satisfaction factor of your plant-based meal.

For this salad recipe, the broccoli is the star, instead of traditional greens, and you’ll roast it and cool it before using it as the base. Then, you’ll add texture and crunch with celery and apple, which adds a nice fall feeling to the dish. Top with a lemony-mustard dressing and you’ll fall in love with this tasty dish.

If you’re not vegan or vegetarian, and you’d like to add more to the dish, consider topping the salad with roasted chicken or salmon. This broccoli salad recipe is super clean and healthy, giving you a boost of fiber, calcium, iron and protein. Eat up!