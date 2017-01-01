Remove beets from oven. Open foil packets slightly to vent and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Using a clean towel, gently rub peels off beets; discard peels. Slice beets crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds.

Step 3

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallot, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add wine and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid has almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in mustard, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter until butter is melted and incorporated.