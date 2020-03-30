Roasted Arctic Char With Carrots & Citrus

Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Roasting is a great hands-off technique—you can go take care of something else on your to-do list while dinner cooks. The dry heat concentrates the fish’s flavor but keeps the flesh perfectly tender. If you haven’t had arctic char, add it to your list. It tastes like a cross between trout and salmon. We used small multicolored carrots here, but any kind will do!

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 large navel orange, halved
  • 2 medium limes
  • 1 1/2 pound small carrots with tops, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (¾-lb.) skin-on arctic char fillets

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 409
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 790mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut 1 orange half and 1 lime into ¼-inch-thick rounds.

Step 2

Toss together carrots, pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the dill, and ½ teaspoon of the salt on an aluminum foil–lined rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Spread in a single layer, and roast in preheated oven 15 minutes.

Step 3

Move carrots to edges of baking sheet. Place fillets, skin sides down, in center of baking sheet. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt. Shingle orange and lime rounds over fillets. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until fish flakes easily with a fork and carrots are tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Cut whole lime in half; squeeze lime and remaining orange half over fish and carrots. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon dill.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020

