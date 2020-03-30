Roasting is a great hands-off technique—you can go take care of something else on your to-do list while dinner cooks. The dry heat concentrates the fish’s flavor but keeps the flesh perfectly tender. If you haven’t had arctic char, add it to your list. It tastes like a cross between trout and salmon. We used small multicolored carrots here, but any kind will do!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut 1 orange half and 1 lime into ¼-inch-thick rounds.
Toss together carrots, pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the dill, and ½ teaspoon of the salt on an aluminum foil–lined rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Spread in a single layer, and roast in preheated oven 15 minutes.
Move carrots to edges of baking sheet. Place fillets, skin sides down, in center of baking sheet. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt. Shingle orange and lime rounds over fillets. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until fish flakes easily with a fork and carrots are tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Cut whole lime in half; squeeze lime and remaining orange half over fish and carrots. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon dill.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020