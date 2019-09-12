Greg DuPree
Blasting apples in the oven brings out their sweetness and makes them a perfect match for earthy fall veggies.
How to Make It
Cut apples into 1-in. wedges. In a large bowl, toss apple wedges with cauliflower florets, cubed butternut squash, carrots and parsnips, olive oil, fresh thyme, kosher salt, and black pepper. Arrange mixture in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Roast at 425°F until mixture is lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019