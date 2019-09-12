Roasted Apples, Cauliflower, and Root Vegetables

Yield
Serves 4
By Pam Lolley

Blasting apples in the oven brings out their sweetness and makes them a perfect match for earthy fall veggies.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium-size Honeycrisp apples
  • 1 (10-oz.) pkg. cauliflower florets
  • 1 cup cubed butternut squash
  • 1 cup each carrots and parsnips (cut into 2-in. pieces)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 409mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Cut apples into 1-in. wedges. In a large bowl, toss apple wedges with cauliflower florets, cubed butternut squash, carrots and parsnips, olive oil, fresh thyme, kosher salt, and black pepper. Arrange mixture in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Roast at 425°F until mixture is lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

