Roast Chicken with Yogurt-Chili Rub

This delicious roast chicken recipe needs to be at the top of your meal planner. The yogurt chili rub gives it a unique blend of mouth-watering flavor.The compounds capsaicin and capsiate that give chili peppers their heat actually propel the body to scorch 50 to 100 calories.

By Stephana Bottom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 thigh and 1 drumstick)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400°F, with a rack centered. Coat a medium roasting pan with the cooking spray; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine yogurt, oregano, chili powder, and salt and pepper. Add chicken; toss to coat. Transfer chicken to the prepared pan. Roast 20-25 minutes. Rotate pan and shift chicken pieces. Scatter on halved chilies. Continue cooking until chicken is dark-golden and shiny (20-30 minutes).

  • Transfer chicken and chilies to serving platter. Place roasting pan over high heat. Add coffee and 1/2 cup water. Stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up the flavorful crispy bits. Let the liquid boil and reduce for about 5 minutes. Serve this spicy gravy with the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; fat 10.4g; saturated fat 2.7g; mono fat 4.4g; poly fat 2g; protein 29g; carbohydrates 3g; fiber 1g; cholesterol 154mg; iron 1mg; sodium 241mg; calcium 61mg.
