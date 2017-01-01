Roast Chicken with Peas and Pasta

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
37 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 2 Mins
Yield
6
Lori Powell
April 2016

This dish is just as delicious if you trade the pasta for a cooked whole grain—think farro or barley.

Ingredients

  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon sherry or red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 cup snow peas
  • 1/2 cup sugar snap peas
  • 1 1/2 cups fregola pasta
  • 1/4 cup sliced radishes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 509mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 375°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; oil foil. Pulse scallions, cilantro, oil, garlic, vinegar, paprika, honey, salt, and pepper in a food processor to form a paste. Rub chicken all over with 2/3 paste; arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Roast until golden and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 2

 Bring a large pan of water to a boil; have ready a bowl of ice water. Blanch peas until just tender, about 1 miunte. Scoop out peas with a slotted spoon; transfer to ice water. Bring cooking water back to a boil. Cook pasta until just tender, 10 to 12 minutes or according to package directions. Drain pasta; immediately toss in a bowl with remaining scallion paste. Slice peas and add to bowl. Add radishes; stir to combine.

Step 3

 Divide pasta among 6 bowls. Top with chicken and serve.

