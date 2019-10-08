How to Make It

Step 1 Bring wine, granulated sugar, and star anise to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high; boil 5 minutes. Place pears cut sides down in mixture in saucepan. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes. Gently flip pears over; simmer, covered, until pears are just tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove pears from saucepan, reserving liquid in saucepan. Let pears cool completely, about 1 hour. Cut into ¼-inch-thick slices.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Transfer dough to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Arrange pear slices on dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Partially fold dough edges up and over pears, leaving center of pie exposed. Brush crust with egg; sprinkle crust with turbinado sugar.

Step 3 Bake in preheated oven until crust is browned, about 30 minutes. Let cool about 20 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, bring reserved pear liquid in saucepan to a boil over high; boil, uncovered, until liquid is syrupy and reduced to ½ cup, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salt. Set aside.