Red Wine-Poached Pear Galette

Greg DuPree
Active Time
Total Time, including 20 minutes cooling
Yield
Serves 10
By Anna Theoktisto

A rustic galette strikes all the right homey notes on a Thanksgiving spread, and this pretty number showcases one of fall’s star fruits: sweet, juicy pears. Poach the pears in red wine, and then concentrate the poaching liquid for a naturally sweet topper to spoon over each slice with a dollop of creamy mascarpone.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups dry red wine (such as Zinfandel)
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoon whole star anise
  • 4 teaspoon small (1½ lb. total) firm-ripe Bartlett pears or Anjou pears, peeled, halved lengthwise, and cored
  • Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 264
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 33g
  • Sugar per serving 20g
  • Sodium per serving 136mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring wine, granulated sugar, and star anise to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high; boil 5 minutes. Place pears cut sides down in mixture in saucepan. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes. Gently flip pears over; simmer, covered, until pears are just tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove pears from saucepan, reserving liquid in saucepan. Let pears cool completely, about 1 hour. Cut into ¼-inch-thick slices.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Transfer dough to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Arrange pear slices on dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Partially fold dough edges up and over pears, leaving center of pie exposed. Brush crust with egg; sprinkle crust with turbinado sugar.

Step 3

Bake in preheated oven until crust is browned, about 30 minutes. Let cool about 20 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, bring reserved pear liquid in saucepan to a boil over high; boil, uncovered, until liquid is syrupy and reduced to ½ cup, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salt. Set aside.

Step 5

To serve, cut galette into 10 slices. Stir together mascarpone and powdered sugar in a small bowl until combined. Dollop onto slices, and drizzle each with 1 teaspoon pear liquid.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement