Red Lentil Curry Soup

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Pam Lolley

In-the-pot sautéing and high-pressure heat means your multi-cooker can serve up this rich, satisfying soup in less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Added bonus: Ultra-nutritious lentils deliver a substantial boost of fiber and iron. Pack leftovers for a lunch you’ll look forward to.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 6 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 (14 1/2-oz.) can no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 1/2 cups dried red lentils
  • 2 small Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 (6-oz.) pkg. baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 47g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 121mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Select Sauté setting on a programmable pressure multi-cooker, such as Instant Pot. If available, select High temperature setting; add oil. Once oil is hot, add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until softened and beginning to lightly brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Press Cancel.

Step 2

Stir broth, tomatoes, lentils, potatoes, curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper into onion mixture in cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Pressure Cook/Manual setting. Select High pressure for 6 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

Step 3

Let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Quick-release remaining pressure, and remove lid from cooker. Press Cancel.

Step 4

Stir spinach and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper into soup. Serve topped with yogurt and cilantro.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement