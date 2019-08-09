How to Make It

Step 1 Select Sauté setting on a programmable pressure multi-cooker, such as Instant Pot. If available, select High temperature setting; add oil. Once oil is hot, add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until softened and beginning to lightly brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Press Cancel.

Step 2 Stir broth, tomatoes, lentils, potatoes, curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper into onion mixture in cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Pressure Cook/Manual setting. Select High pressure for 6 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

Step 3 Let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Quick-release remaining pressure, and remove lid from cooker. Press Cancel.