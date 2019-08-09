Red Grape & Chicken Salad

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Pam Lolley

This chicken and spinach salad gets sweetness from grapes, crunch from celery, and a salty pop from the crumbled blue cheese. Put it all together with a tangy vinaigrette, and you have a meal that’s much more than the sum of its parts—and all prepped in a single bowl.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 6 ounces fresh baby spinach (6 cups)
  • 1 pound shredded cooked chicken breast (3 cups)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 2 tablespoons roasted unsalted sunflower seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 480
  • Fat per serving 30g
  • Cholesterol per serving 108mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 13g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 679mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add spinach; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 plates.

Step 2

Add chicken, celery, grapes, mayonnaise, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper to bowl; stir to combine.

Step 3

Top plates evenly with chicken salad, blue cheese, and sunflower seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

