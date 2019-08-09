Greg DuPree
This chicken and spinach salad gets sweetness from grapes, crunch from celery, and a salty pop from the crumbled blue cheese. Put it all together with a tangy vinaigrette, and you have a meal that’s much more than the sum of its parts—and all prepped in a single bowl.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add spinach; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 plates.
Step 2
Add chicken, celery, grapes, mayonnaise, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper to bowl; stir to combine.
Step 3
Top plates evenly with chicken salad, blue cheese, and sunflower seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019