How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400 F, with a rack in the center position. Line a baking sheet with foil; mist with cooking spray.

Step 2 Place squash halves on baking sheet, brush each with 1 tablespoon of the oil, and sprinkle each with a pinch of salt. Turn squash cut side down, transfer baking sheet to oven, and roast until skins begin to brown and wrinkle and flesh is fork-tender, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. (Leave oven on.)

Step 3 While squash cooks, place curry paste in a medium bowl and slowly whisk in coconut milk until smooth. Add chickpeas, bell pepper, and scallions and stir to combine.