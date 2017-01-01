- Calories per serving 466
- Fat per serving 35g
- Saturated fat per serving 20g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 35g
- Sodium per serving 753mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Red Curry Squash Bowls with Chickpeas
Before opening a can of coconut milk, be sure to shake it vigorously. This helps homogenize the milk, which often separates as the can sits.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400 F, with a rack in the center position. Line a baking sheet with foil; mist with cooking spray.
Place squash halves on baking sheet, brush each with 1 tablespoon of the oil, and sprinkle each with a pinch of salt. Turn squash cut side down, transfer baking sheet to oven, and roast until skins begin to brown and wrinkle and flesh is fork-tender, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. (Leave oven on.)
While squash cooks, place curry paste in a medium bowl and slowly whisk in coconut milk until smooth. Add chickpeas, bell pepper, and scallions and stir to combine.
When squash halves are cool enough to handle, flip them over and scoop out most of the flesh to form “bowls.” Combine scooped-out flesh with chickpeas and fill squash bowls with chickpea mixture, mounding high. Return baking sheet to oven and bake until warmed through, about 15 minutes. Top curry squash bowls with cilantro; serve warm.
Adapted from One Pan & Done Copyright 2017 by Molly Gilbert. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House, LLC.