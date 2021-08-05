Red Curry Lentil & Pumpkin Soup
Lentils and cashews make this vegan soup high in protein (17 grams) and iron (almost 30 percent of your daily need). Creamy coconut milk and pumpkin add rich texture, while the warm heat of curry paste is balanced by bright cilantro and lime.
Health September 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Freeze It
Transfer cooled soup to quart containers or zip-top bags to freeze.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
366 calories; fat 13g; sodium 676mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 17g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 4g.