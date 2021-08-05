Red Curry Lentil & Pumpkin Soup

Lentils and cashews make this vegan soup high in protein (17 grams) and iron (almost 30 percent of your daily need). Creamy coconut milk and pumpkin add rich texture, while the warm heat of curry paste is balanced by bright cilantro and lime.

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

prep:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add curry paste, garlic, and coriander and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and curry paste starts to darken, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Add stock and lentils, then bring mixture to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring occasionally, until lentils are almost cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in crushed tomatoes, pumpkin, coconut milk, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until lentils are just cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in lime juice.

  • Divide soup among 8 bowls, add rice (if using), and sprinkle with cashews and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Freeze It

Transfer cooled soup to quart containers or zip-top bags to freeze.

Per Serving:
366 calories; fat 13g; sodium 676mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 17g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 4g.
