How to Make It

Step 1 Combine tomatoes, corn, bell peppers, and garlic in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir together flour, ancho chile powder, cumin, and salt in a medium bowl. Add brisket cubes to flour mixture; toss to coat.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the seasoned brisket cubes and cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet and repeat process with remaining half of the seasoned brisket cubes. Pour brother into slow cooker.

Step 3 Cover slow cooker and cook on low until meat is mostly tender, about 6 hours. Uncover and cook on low until chili has thickened and meat is fully tender, about 1 hour.