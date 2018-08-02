- Calories per serving 470
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrates per serving 40g
- Sugar per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 642mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Red Chicken Curry With Baby Bok Choy
How to Make It
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add shallot, lemongrass, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add curry paste; cook, stirring constantly, until slightly caramelized, about 30 seconds.
Add chicken broth, coconut cream, and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt; bring to a boil over medium-high, scraping bottom of pan to release browned bits. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add bok choy; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Sprinkle chicken breasts with pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 6 to 7 minutes on each side. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
Prepare rice according to package directions. Divide rice, curry sauce, and chicken among 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with basil and lime wedges.