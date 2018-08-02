Red Chicken Curry With Baby Bok Choy

Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium-size red bell pepper, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 medium-size shallot, chopped (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped lemongrass (from 1 stalk)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup red curry paste
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup coconut cream (such as Thai Kitchen)
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 6 ounces (2 heads) baby bok choy, quartered
  • 2 6-oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 8.5-oz. pkg. microwavable jasmine rice (such as Uncle Ben’s)
  • Basil leaves
  • Lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 470
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 40g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 642mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add shallot, lemongrass, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add curry paste; cook, stirring constantly, until slightly caramelized, about 30 seconds.

Step 2

Add chicken broth, coconut cream, and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt; bring to a boil over medium-high, scraping bottom of pan to release browned bits. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add bok choy; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Sprinkle chicken breasts with pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 6 to 7 minutes on each side. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 4

Prepare rice according to package directions. Divide rice, curry sauce, and chicken among 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with basil and lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up