Quinoa-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Adam Hickman

Purple sweet potatoes make for a dramatic presentation, but regular orange varieties also work well.

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-oz.) Stokes Purple sweet potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup finely chopped white onion
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh turmeric
  • 1 cup unsalted chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup uncooked white quinoa
  • 2 cups stemmed and chopped Lacinato kale
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate arils

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 440
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 71g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 668mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 191mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place sweet potatoes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 40 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add onion and turmeric; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add stock and quinoa; let come to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until quinoa is tender and liquid is almost absorbed, about 10 minutes. Stir in kale, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until kale is wilted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Cut a lengthwise slit about 1 1/2 inches deep into each potato. Push in potato ends to slightly open, and gently fluff flesh using a fork. Sprinkle potatoes evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon about 1/2 cup quinoa mixture into each potato; dollop evenly with yogurt, and sprinkle with pomegranate arils. Drizzle evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

