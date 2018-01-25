- Calories per serving 395
- Fat per serving 27g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 193mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrates per serving 27g
- Sodium per serving 648mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Quinoa Rancheros Bowl
If you’re a fan of huevos rancheros, you’re going to love this healthy spin on the classic Mexican favorite. Quinoa is a grain-like plant product containing all nine essential amino acids; a cooked cup has five grams of fiber as well. Packed with iron, magnesium and antioxidants, our quinoa ranchero bowl is a belly-filling low-calorie dish to try for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s gluten-free and satisfies your Mexican food cravings, but without all the extra calories.
The video above shows you how to make it in three easy steps. Just prepare the quinoa, cook your egg, and add in whatever toppings you want. If you’re looking for that classic ranchero taste, the salsa and cheese add a burst of flavor, while the avocados and radishes top it off with a zesty flare. You can also bring your own flavor to the bowl, adding in chicken, beef, veggies, low-fat sour cream, or black beans.
How to Make It
Place quinoa in a fine-mesh sieve; rinse thoroughly under cool water. Warm 1/2 tablespoon oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add quinoa and cook, stirring, until water has evaporated and quinoa begins to toast, about 1 minute. Add 1 cup water, a few pinches of salt, and a pinch of pepper. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes. Gently tilt pan to make sure water has absorbed (if not, cover again and cook for 2 minutes longer). Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork.
Warm remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet; season lightly with salt and pepper. Cover pan and cook until whites are set and yolks have reached desired doneness, 5 to 6 minutes.
Place 1/2 cup cooked quinoa in each of 2 bowls. (Cover and refrigerate remaining quinoa for another use.) Divide salsa, radish, and avocado between bowls. Top each with 1 egg, sprinkle with cheese, season with additional pepper, and serve.