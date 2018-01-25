If you’re a fan of huevos rancheros, you’re going to love this healthy spin on the classic Mexican favorite. Quinoa is a grain-like plant product containing all nine essential amino acids; a cooked cup has five grams of fiber as well. Packed with iron, magnesium and antioxidants, our quinoa ranchero bowl is a belly-filling low-calorie dish to try for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s gluten-free and satisfies your Mexican food cravings, but without all the extra calories.

The video above shows you how to make it in three easy steps. Just prepare the quinoa, cook your egg, and add in whatever toppings you want. If you’re looking for that classic ranchero taste, the salsa and cheese add a burst of flavor, while the avocados and radishes top it off with a zesty flare. You can also bring your own flavor to the bowl, adding in chicken, beef, veggies, low-fat sour cream, or black beans.