These individual egg “muffins” are packed with protein and flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring 1 cup water and quinoa to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 3 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Let cool, uncovered, 5 minutes
Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add kale; cook, tossing constantly, until well wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool about 5 minutes.
Whisk together eggs, cooked quinoa, wilted kale, cheese, and salt in a bowl. Line a 12-cup standard muffin pan with paper baking cups; coat with cooking spray. Spoon egg mixture evenly into prepared muffin cups. Dollop each muffin cup with 2 teaspoons pesto; gently swirl into egg mixture. Bake until frittatas are puffed and firm, about 18 minutes. Let cool in tray about 2 minutes.
Chef's Notes
Make Ahead: Refrigerate covered for up to five days. To reheat, wrap in a paper towel and microwave for 1 minute.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019