Quinoa Frittatas

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6
By Julia Levy

These individual egg “muffins” are packed with protein and flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed, if necessary, according to package directions
  • 2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 4 cups baby kale (4 oz.)
  • 8 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese (4 oz.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup jarred sun-dried tomato pesto

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 260mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 602mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 242mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring 1 cup water and quinoa to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 3 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Let cool, uncovered, 5 minutes

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add kale; cook, tossing constantly, until well wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Whisk together eggs, cooked quinoa, wilted kale, cheese, and salt in a bowl. Line a 12-cup standard muffin pan with paper baking cups; coat with cooking spray. Spoon egg mixture evenly into prepared muffin cups. Dollop each muffin cup with 2 teaspoons pesto; gently swirl into egg mixture. Bake until frittatas are puffed and firm, about 18 minutes. Let cool in tray about 2 minutes.

Chef's Notes

Make Ahead: Refrigerate covered for up to five days. To reheat, wrap in a paper towel and microwave for 1 minute.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

