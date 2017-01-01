Quinoa, Feta and Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms

Ann Pittman
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Serves 12
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water, plus 1 Tbsp.
  • 1/3 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 ounces fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
  • 3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled, about 3/4 cup
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 36 large cremini mushrooms, stems removed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 68
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 142mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Bring water to a boil. Add quinoa; cover, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, until quinoa is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Preheat oven to 350°F; line a large baking sheet with foil. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add shallots and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Gradually add spinach, tossing constantly until spinach wilts. Remove from heat. Stir in quinoa, cheese, dill, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture evenly into mushroom cups (about 1 1/2 teaspoons each). Arrange mushrooms on a baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 25 minutes. 

Also appeared in: , October, 2016

