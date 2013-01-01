Quinoa, Roasted Eggplant, and Apple Salad with Cumin Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 For the vinaigrette

Step 2 Toast the cumin seeds in a heavy medium skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the seeds darken in color and become fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the seeds out onto a plate and let cool for a minute or two. Grind the seeds fine in a small spice or coffee grinder.

Step 3 Whisk the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and 11⁄2 teaspoons of the toasted cumin in a small bowl until thick and blended. Stir in the shallot.

Step 4 For the salad

Step 5 Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 6 Bring the broth to a simmer in a heavy medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Mix in the quinoa. Reduce the heat to medium- low, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the quinoa stand, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, let cool, and then fluff with a fork.

Step 7 Meanwhile, spray a large rimmed baking sheet with vegetable oil cooking spray. On the baking sheet, toss the eggplant with the oil, salt, and pepper. Roast, stirring once, until tender and browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly, 5 minutes.

Step 8 Add the vinaigrette, eggplant, apple, walnuts, and cranberries to the quinoa and toss to blend.