Quick Homemade Raisin Bread

Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
18
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup dark seedless raisins
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 7 packets artificial sweetener made with acesulfame-K or saccharin
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Total fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 105mg
  • Potassium per serving 75mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine raisins and boiling water; set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and lightly dust with flour.

Step 3

In a large bowl, combine flours, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 4

In a small bowl, mix together egg, vanilla, oil, and raisins with liquid.

Step 5

Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just moistened.

Step 6

Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 40–45 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch.

Step 7

Let stand 5 minutes. Serve warm.

This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org

