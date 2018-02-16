Quick Homemade Raisin Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine raisins and boiling water; set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and lightly dust with flour.

Step 3 In a large bowl, combine flours, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 4 In a small bowl, mix together egg, vanilla, oil, and raisins with liquid.

Step 5 Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just moistened.

Step 6 Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 40–45 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch.