- Calories per serving 90
- Total fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 105mg
- Potassium per serving 75mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Dietary fiber per serving 1g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
Quick Homemade Raisin Bread
Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine raisins and boiling water; set aside for 30 minutes.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and lightly dust with flour.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine flours, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 4
In a small bowl, mix together egg, vanilla, oil, and raisins with liquid.
Step 5
Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just moistened.
Step 6
Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 40–45 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch.
Step 7
Let stand 5 minutes. Serve warm.
This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org