Purple Potato Salad With Za'atar

Bryan Gardner; Food Styling: Anna Hampton, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds purple potatoes, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon unsalted tomato paste
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon za’atar
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 small white onion, thinly sliced (about ¼ cup)
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 30g
  • Sodium per serving 425mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with water by  3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until tender, 16 to 18 minutes.

Step 2

 Whisk together mustard, honey, vinegar, and tomato paste in a small bowl.

Step 3

 When potatoes have finished cooking, drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Add butter, za’atar, pepper, and salt; toss to coat. Drizzle with mustard mixture and sprinkle with onion and parsley.

