How to Make It

Step 1 Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven; preheat to 450°F. (Do not remove skillet while oven heats.) Blend milk, flours, eggs, pumpkin, vanilla, and 2 tablespoons of the coconut sugar in a blender until smooth.

Step 2 Remove skillet from oven. Place 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet; swirl skillet until butter melts. Add batter. Bake until pancake is just set and top is dry, 12 to 14 minutes.