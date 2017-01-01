Pumpkin Dutch Baby with Pears

Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
6
Robin Bashinsky

Fall for pumpkin: Take the autumn staple beyond pies by whipping up a "Dutch baby"—a super-easy baked pancake.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 Bosc pears, peeled and thinly sliced (about 4 1/2 cups)
  • 2/3 cup cup roughly chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 348
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 116mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sodium per serving 296mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven; preheat to 450°F. (Do not remove skillet while oven heats.) Blend milk, flours, eggs, pumpkin, vanilla, and 2 tablespoons of the coconut sugar in a blender until smooth.

Step 2

Remove skillet from oven. Place 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet; swirl skillet until butter melts. Add batter. Bake until pancake is just set and top is dry, 12 to 14 minutes. 

Step 3

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a separate skillet over high heat. Add pears and walnuts; cook, stirring occasionally, until pears are caramelized, about 2 minutes. Add pumpkin pie spice, orange zest, orange juice, salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons coconut sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until pears are coated. Top Dutch baby with pear mixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up