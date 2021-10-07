Puff Pastry Apple Tart

Rating: Unrated

Flaky, crunchy, and light-as-air store-bought puff pastry makes this dessert a cinch to assemble. Tons of apples and spiced honey give this classic flavor, while pomegranate seeds provide a refreshing pop of tart sweetness—and an extra hit of antioxidants, too.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour work surface.

    Advertisement

  • On floured surface, roll pastry to a 14x10-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Using a sharp knife, score a 1-inch border around pastry (do not cut all the way through). Arrange apple slices, slightly overlapping, in 4 rows inside puff pastry border.

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush egg mixture over pastry and apples. Bake 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together honey, melted butter, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.

  • Remove tart from oven and brush pastry and apples with half of honey mixture. Return to oven and continue to bake until pastry is golden brown, about 15 minutes more. Remove from oven, and drizzle with remaining honey mixture. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils. Cool 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 231mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 17g; saturated fat 6g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 10/14/2021