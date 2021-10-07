Puff Pastry Apple Tart
Flaky, crunchy, and light-as-air store-bought puff pastry makes this dessert a cinch to assemble. Tons of apples and spiced honey give this classic flavor, while pomegranate seeds provide a refreshing pop of tart sweetness—and an extra hit of antioxidants, too.
Health November 2021
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
258 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 231mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 17g; saturated fat 6g.