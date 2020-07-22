Pork Tenderloin with Squash 'Noodles' and Arugula

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Serves 4
By Liz Mervosh

Pork and prunes are a classic pairing in northern Italian cooking, and this twist delivers protein, polyphenols, and vitamins and minerals. If you don’t have Marsala wine on hand, try subbing in some red, or even rosé.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup quartered pitted prunes (dried plums)
  • 1/3 cup Marsala wine
  • 1 (10-oz.) pkg. spiralized butternut squash noodles
  • 4 cups packed baby arugula
  • 2 teaspoon grated orange zest, plus 2 Tbsp. orange juice (from 1 large navel orange)
  • 2 cups chopped orange segments (from 2 large navel oranges)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 465
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • per serving 17g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 702mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 135mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle pork evenly with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add pork to skillet; sear, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes total.

Step 2

Transfer skillet to oven. Bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°F, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer pork to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes.

Step 3

While pork cooks and rests, microwave prunes and Marsala together in a small microwavable bowl on High until Marsala comes to a boil, about 90 seconds. Let stand 10 minutes. Drain prunes (discarding Marsala).

Step 4

In another skillet, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add squash noodles, and cook over medium, gently stirring often, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5

Toss together arugula, squash noodles, prunes, orange zest, orange juice, chopped oranges, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Cut pork crosswise into slices; divide evenly among 4 plates. Serve with arugula salad.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com